Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Sent to AHL Providence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiPietro was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
DiPietro was recalled on an emergency basis Tuesday and backed up Joonas Korpisalo on Thursday in Boston's 4-2 win over Columbus, and he made two saves in the second period while Korpisalo was being checked out following a collision in the crease with Miles Wood. DiPietro was called up as Jeremy Swayman was given the night off after winning Olympic gold for the United States on Sunday in Italy.
