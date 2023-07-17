DiPietro signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Monday.

DiPietro posted a 19-9-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 29 appearances with ECHL Maine last season. He also stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 4-2 win over Syracuse on March 15 during his lone AHL outing of 2022-23 for Providence. The 24-year-old netminder will probably be back in the minors for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.