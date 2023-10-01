DiPietro was placed on waivers Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
DiPietro went 19-9-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 29 games with ECHL Maine last season. If the 24-year-old netminder clears, he will compete for a spot with AHL Providence.
