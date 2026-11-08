Eyssimont scored the go-ahead goal and placed three shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The momentum that Eyssimont generated in the AHL this season has carried over to his first stint of the season with Boston. After being named the AHL Player of the Month in October by tallying 13 goals and 16 points over just eight appearances, he find the back of the net in his NHL season debut. The 30-year-old forward got off to a hot start as well in the 2025-26 campaign, tallying 12 points over 25 regular-season games. If he can sustain his success over the course of a full season, he could make a case to stick at the NHL level for the remainder of the season, even after James Hagens (back) returns from injured reserve.