Bruins' Michael Eyssimont: Goal, assist in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eyssimont scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.
Eyssimont has a goal and two assists over his first five games with the Bruins. The 29-year-old helped out on a Tanner Jeannot tally early in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. Eyssimont has added two hits, nine shots on net, four PIM and a minus-2 rating while occupying a bottom-six role. Unless he gets more consistent ice time than his current 11:41 average per game, the veteran forward is unlikely to be a major factor in fantasy.
