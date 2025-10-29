Eyssimont scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Eyssimont already has a pair of multi-point efforts this season. He's earned four points over his last four outings and is up to three goals and four assists through 12 contests overall. The 29-year-old forward has added 27 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-4 rating. His recent play may make him worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.