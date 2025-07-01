Bruins' Michael Eyssimont: Headed to Beantown
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eyssimont signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract with Boston on Tuesday.
Eyssimont provided nine goals, 16 points, 142 shots on net and 110 hits over 77 regular-season appearances between Seattle and Tampa Bay in 2024-25. He will probably serve as a bottom-six forward for Boston during the 2025-26 campaign.
