Eyssimont was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Sunday.

Eyssimont made the Bruins' Opening Night roster out of training camp as the 13th forward. However, he was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Providence on Sunday in a move that could have been a precedent to Boston activating Matthew Poitras (lower body) from injured reserve. Regardless of the move's purpose, Eyssimont is a solid player who posted eight goals and 18 points across 56 regular-season outings in 2025-26. He will await his future over the next 24 hours, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll return to the Bruins' organization.