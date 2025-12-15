Eyssimont logged an assist, three shots on goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Eyssimont was scratched in the previous two games but drew back in for Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) in this contest. The 29-year-old Eyssimont was on a five-game drought before earning a helper Sunday. The forward has 13 points, including four on the power play, while adding 69 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 31 appearances. He's likely to stay in a bottom-six role if he's able to maintain his place in the lineup.