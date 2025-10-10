Eyssimont registered an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Eyssimont has opened 2025-26 in a third line role for the Bruins. The 29-year-old forward has added four shots on net, one hit, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. He's got a bit of skill, but he's already on his fifth NHL team in five years. Eyssimont will likely land in the 15-20 point range while offering a decent amount of hits and PIM.