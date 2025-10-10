Bruins' Michael Eyssimont: Notches assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eyssimont registered an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Eyssimont has opened 2025-26 in a third line role for the Bruins. The 29-year-old forward has added four shots on net, one hit, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. He's got a bit of skill, but he's already on his fifth NHL team in five years. Eyssimont will likely land in the 15-20 point range while offering a decent amount of hits and PIM.
More News
-
Bruins' Michael Eyssimont: Headed to Beantown•
-
Kraken's Michael Eyssimont: Scores in shootout win•
-
Kraken's Michael Eyssimont: Capitalizes on turnover•
-
Kraken's Michael Eyssimont: Puts up assist•
-
Kraken's Michael Eyssimont: Records helper Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Michael Eyssimont: Lights lamp in overtime loss•