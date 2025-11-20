Eyssimont scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Eyssimont has two goals and two assists over his last six games. The 29-year-old continues to contribute depth offense for a Bruins team that has exceeded expectations early in 2025-26. Eyssimont is up to five goals, 11 points, 47 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 22 appearances despite playing primarily in a bottom-six role.