Eyssimont scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Eyssimont had the last goal of the game. The 29-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two outings following a pair of healthy scratches last week. He'll need to stay sharp on offense to avoid losing his place once Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) returns. For the year, Eyssimont has 14 points, 71 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 32 outings. He put up 16 points in 77 regular-season games between the Kraken and the Lightning last year, and he's in position to challenge his career high of 25 points from the 2023-24 campaign.