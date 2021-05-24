Reilly notched two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Reilly had been kept off the scoresheet through the first four games of the season. He set up tallies by David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron in the second period, the latter goal standing as the game-winner. Reilly had a career-high 27 assists in 55 contests between the Senators and the Bruins during the regular season, so he's capable of adding some offense in addition to a steadying defensive presence on the blue line.