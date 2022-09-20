Reilly (ankle) isn't listed as an injured player on the Bruins' training camp roster, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Reilly was expected to be sidelined for three months after undergoing ankle surgery in early June, but he's evidently made a full recovery in time for training camp. Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) is expected to be sidelined until December, so Reilly, who picked up 17 points through 70 contests last campaign, will likely be tasked with taking on a larger role to start the 2022-23 season.