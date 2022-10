Reilly was called up to the Bruins Friday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Reilly was sent to AHL Providence Thursday when the Bruins activated Brad Marchand but it appears that he'll rejoin the NHL squad a day later. The 29-year-old defenseman has an assist through seven games this season. Reilly will likely rotate in and out of a bottom-pairing role for the Bruins going forward.