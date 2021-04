Reilly will make his debut with the Bruins against the Sabres on Tuesday.

The team's splashy trade deadline acquisition of forward Taylor Hall has overshadowed the addition of Reilly, but the 27-year-old blueliner looks like a nice fit for the Bruins, whose blue line corps has been hit hard by injuries of late. Reilly, who logged 19 assists in 40 games for the Senators, figures to debut on Boston's second defensive pairing Tuesday and is also a candidate to see some second-unit power play duty.