Reilly remains with the Bruins on Tuesday after clearing waivers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Reilly can be sent down to the minors at this point since he went unclaimed off waivers but it appears the Bruins aren't ready to make that move. With both Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) sidelined, Reilly not only figures to be on the Opening Night roster but could even get a look on the power play.