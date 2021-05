Reilly notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Reilly had the secondary helper on Taylor Hall's power-play goal into an empty net. The 27-year-old Reilly has piled up three assists in his last two games after opening the playoffs scoreless in four contests. The defenseman has added nine hits, six blocked shots and 12 shots on net in a top-four role.