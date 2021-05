Reilly (undisclosed) won't play Monday night against New Jersey.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Reilly's absence is maintenance-related and the blueliner should return to the lineup for Tuesday night's rematch versus New Jersey. Jakub Zboril will fill in for Reilly on Monday. Since coming over from the Sabres in an NHL trade deadline swap, Reilly has chipped in six helpers in 11 games. Overall this season, the 27-year-old has zero goals and 25 assists through 51 contests.