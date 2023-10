Lucic posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Lucic picked up his second helper in four games when he set up Morgan Geekie's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Lucic began the game on the first line, but he had swapped places with Brad Marchand on the second line by the end of the contest. Lucic has two assists, eight hits, one shot on goal, two PIM and a minus-1 rating this season.