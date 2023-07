Lucic signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Boston on Saturday, Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Lucic returns home to his first NHL team after eight seasons away from the Bruins. He is not the player he was when he spent the first seven years of his NHL career with Boston, but he will still provide toughness as a fourth-line forward. Lucic had seven goals, 12 assists, 43 PIM and 168 hits in 77 games with Calgary last season.