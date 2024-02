Lucic (ankle) will remain on an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Lucic was facing domestic assault charges in a case that was expected to go to trial Friday before the charges were dropped by the prosecutor's office due to a lack of evidence, leading to speculation regarding his future with the team. Lucic is currently signed by the Bruins through the end of the 2023-24 campaign.