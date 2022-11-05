When asked Saturday about the Bruins' signing of Miller to an entry-level contract, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said "What he did as a 14-year-old is reprehensible, unacceptable. Before the Bruins made the decision to sign him, we were not consulted...He's not coming into the NHL. He's not eligible, at this point, to come into the NHL. I can't tell you that he'll ever be eligible to come into the NHL. If, in fact, at some point, they think they want him to play in the NHL -- and I'm not sure that they're anywhere close to that point -- we're gonna have to clear him and his eligibility and it'll be based on all the information we get firsthand at the time. So the answer is, they were free to sign him to play somewhere else, that's another league's issue. But nobody should think, at this point, he is or may ever be NHL-eligible."

Miller was originally taken by the Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 Entry Draft, but Arizona renounced the pick shortly thereafter when reports surfaced that Miller was the instigator in a bullying incident that took place in 2016, at which point he was quickly dismissed from the University of North Dakota's hockey team. At this point Boston's plan is for Miller to report to AHL Providence, but that would require him being deemed eligible by the league's president Scott Howson, which may not happen. Either way, it's looking like Miller's chances of ever making it to the NHL may be slim to none.