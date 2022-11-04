Miller signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Friday.

Miller was originally selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft, but the Coyotes renounced the pick three weeks later when it came out that Miller was the instigator in a bullying incident back in 2016. The University of North Dakota dismissed him from its team a day later and Miller spent the 2021-22 season with USHL Tri-City, where the defenseman had 39 goals and 83 points in 60 games. He will report to AHL Providence.