Geekie scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Geekie put the Bruins ahead 2-1 with his second-period tally. The goal was his first point in four contests with his new team. He's added six shots on net, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in a middle-six role. Geekie signed with the Bruins after putting up 50 points over 142 contests across two seasons with the Kraken. A natural center, Geekie has seen most of his playing time on the wing in Boston.