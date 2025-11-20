Geekie scored two power-play goals and doled out seven hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

After being held off the scoresheet for two games, Geekie's offense came back in a big way Wednesday. With this effort, he's claimed a share of the NHL goals lead, tied with Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl atop the leaderboard through Wednesday's action. Geekie is up to 14 goals, 20 points, 56 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-8 rating through 22 appearances. The 27-year-old probably can't keep pace with the NHL's best all year, but his chemistry with David Pastrnak on the Bruins' top line is undeniable.