Geekie netted a goal in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Geekie has an incredible 18 goals in 26 appearances this season, including six markers over his past five outings. The 27-year-old took a huge step forward with 33 goals during the 2024-25 regular season, shattering his previous career high of 17, but that success came with a 22.0 shooting percentage, which was in stark contrast to his 10.7 shooting percentage over 254 regular-season outings from 2020-21 through 2023-24. That was a potential warning sign that he might regress, but that clearly hasn't been the case. He's now tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL goal-scoring lead, though Geekie doesn't come close to the Avalanche superstar in overall points -- Geekie has just six assists this year.