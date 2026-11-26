Geekie notched a power-play goal and put two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Geekie's power-play goal just over six minutes into the opening period leveled the score at one apiece. While the 28-year-old winger has been more effective distributing the puck this season, his goal scoring is trending in the right direction with five tallies in his last 10 games. He's compiled 12 points overall in that span and currently has 21 points, 39 shots on net and 30 hits over 24 appearances this season. Given his current role on Boston's top line, Geekie remains a solid fantasy option that offers managers positional flexibility and coverage for multiple categories.