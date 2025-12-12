Geekie notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Geekie has started to mix a little playmaking into his repertoire -- this was his third multi-assist effort over five outings in December. He's earned five goals and six assists across his last seven contests. For the season, the 27-year-old has been remarkable in a top-six role, racking up 22 goals, 12 helpers, 10 power-play points, 81 shots on net, 54 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 32 appearances. He's well on his way to setting a career high in points after putting up 57 in 77 games in 2024-25.