Geekie signed a six-year, $33 million contract extension with the Bruins on Sunday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The Bruins took care of an important piece of business by locking in Geekie to a long-term deal, as the 26-year-old would have been an offer-sheet candidate July 1 considering he was a restricted free agent. Geekie set career highs in goals (33), assists (24) and points (57) last season, and he'll continue to be an integral aspect of Boston's top six and No. 1 power-play unit going forward. However, the Manitoba native had a 22.0 percent conversion rate on 150 shots on goal in 2024-25, so fantasy managers should keep in mind that negative regression in that category should be expected in 2025-26.