Geekie scored twice on three shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series.

Geekie did his part in the game, but the Bruins collapsed by blowing a four-goal lead in regulation before taking the shootout loss. This performance extended Geekie's point streak to seven games, a span in which he has seven goals and four assists. The 27-year-old is up to 32 goals, 21 helpers, 19 power-play points, 127 shots on net, 87 hits and a plus-1 rating over 55 contests this season. He's one goal shy of matching his career-high total from 77 outings in 2024-25.