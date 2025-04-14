Geekie scored a goal and fired two shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

Geekie found the back of the net midway through the second period for the Bruins' third goal of the night. The 26-year-old rising star hasn't just been one of Boston's top skaters down the stretch, but has also been posting points alongside the league's best names. Geekie is up to 18 points in his last 10 games with eight goals and 19 shots on net in that span. Overall, the top-line left winger is up to 32 goals and a career-high of 56 points in 76 appearances this season. At 32 goals, he is tied for 26th in the league with Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and other stars across the NHL. With his overall improvement and situation playing alongside a premiere playmaker in David Pastrnak, Geekie is one of the most intriguing fantasy files ahead of the 2025-26 season.