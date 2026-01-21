Geekie scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Geekie had gone a month between goals, adding just three assists in 12 appearances in that span. It looks like regression has come for Geekie's production. He was shooting 27.8 percent at the time of previous goal (Dec. 20), but that mark is down to 22.8 percent following Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old has 26 goals, 43 points, 114 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-6 rating over 49 appearances. He should still be a decent middle-six forward, especially if he can find some middle ground for his scoring production.