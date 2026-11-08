Geekie notched a power-play goal and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over Florida.

Geekie recorded his third power-play goal of the campaign Sunday to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead across the first 16 minutes. After posting just one goal across the team's first 14 games, he's been able to silence the critics with a goal in each of his last four games. Overall, the 28-year-old forward has 14 points, 29 shots on net, 25 hits and six blocked shots over 18 outings this season. He's been one of the league's top goal scorers since the midway point of the 2024-25 season, and he's poised to challenge the 30-goal mark once again in 2026-27. Geekie remains a solid fantasy option in all category-based fantasy formats moving forward.