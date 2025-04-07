Geekie scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Geekie has five goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak. The 26-year-old's late surge has him up to 29 tallies, 51 points, 140 shots on net, 105 hits and a minus-2 rating over 73 appearances, a massive improvement on his previous career highs of 17 goals and 39 points from 2023-24. Given his recent success, Geekie should be rostered in virtually all fantasy formats to close out 2024-25.