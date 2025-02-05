Geekie scored an empty-net goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Wild.
Geekie has a goal and a helper over the first two games of February. The 26-year-old forward remains in a top-six role as he continues to offer steady offense and a bit of a physical edge. For the season, Geekie has 16 goals -- one shy of his career high -- and 28 points, as well as 97 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Pots two goals in win•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Six points in last six games•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Nets goal vs. New Jersey•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Two points in SO loss to Sens•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Registers two points Saturday•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Tickles twine Saturday•