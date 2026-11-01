Geekie scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Geekie ended a nine-game goal drought with his tally Saturday. He had five assists during that stretch. The bill looks to be coming due for his last two seasons of incredible efficiency. Geekie is at two goals, eight assists, 20 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating across 15 appearances. He's shooting 10.0 percent so far, a reasonable mark but nowhere near his 21.5 percent mark from the 2025-26 regular season. Coupled with a significant drop in shot volume, it's understandable why Geekie's scoring pace has plummeted.