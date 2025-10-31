Geekie scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Geekie has a power-play tally in each of the last two games, and he's scored in six straight contests, totaling seven goals in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 11 points, 27 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances. The Bruins haven't had much depth this season, but Geekie's top-line spot has been fruitful, though his production may slip in the absence of Elias Lindholm (lower body).