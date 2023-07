Geekie signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Bruins on Saturday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

The 24-year-old Geekie will join the Bruins after failing to receive a qualifying offer from the Kraken. Geekie posted a career-best 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 69 games last season in Seattle. With Charlie Coyle currently the only true center on Boston's depth chart, Geekie should get a chance to compete for a middle-six role.