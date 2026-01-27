Geekie scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Geekie has gotten back into form with four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He toiled on the third line for a large part of January, but he returned to a line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak for Monday's contest. Overall, Geekie has 29 goals, 48 points, 122 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-3 rating through 52 appearances. He may fade farther from the point-per-game threat, but he's just five goals away from resetting his career high again.