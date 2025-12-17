Geekie scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Mammoth.

The 27-year-old continued his breakout campaign, getting the Bruins on the board late in the first period after a slick cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak before banging home a rebound just 23 seconds into the second. Geekie has four two-goal performances in the last 13 games, a stretch in which he's racked up 12 of his 24 goals on the season -- putting him second in the Rocket Richard Trophy race behind Nathan MacKinnon (28).