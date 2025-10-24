Geekie scored two goals on four shots with three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

The 27-year-old did the best he could to keep his team in the game, giving Boston a 2-1 lead midway through the second period then tying it up at 5-5 late in the third, but it wasn't enough. Geekie has had a strong start to 2025-26, finding the back of the net five times in nine games with seven points in total as he looks to improve on last season's career-best 33 goals and 57 points in 77 regular-season contests.