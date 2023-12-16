Geekie delivered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Both points came in the second period as the Bruins quickly rallied back after falling behind 2-0. Geekie has moved into the No. 1 center role for the Bruins with Pavel Zacha (upper body) sidelined, and the 25-year-old has responded with a three-game point streak that has produced two goals and two helpers. It's not clear when Zacha might be ready to return, but Geekie figures to be a strong fantasy asset in the meantime while skating alongside David Pastrnak.