Geekie scored a pair of goals on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Geekie opened the scoring at 8:01 of the third period and closed it out with the game-winner 2:27 into overtime. He's back in a tie for first in the league in goals with 16, even with Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon. This was Geekie's second multi-goal game in a row. The 27-year-old has 22 points, 59 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-7 rating over 23 appearances. At this point, he's too good to be lingering on the waiver wire, but fantasy managers should still be ready to pivot if his percentage-driven success falls off.