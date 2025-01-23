Geekie scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.
Geekie has been productive in recent weeks and has found the back of the net in three of his last five outings, a stretch in which he's racked up five points (three goals, two helpers). The 26-year-old has surpassed the 30-point mark just once in his career, but he's on pace to do so in 2024/25 as well and could even deliver career-high numbers across the board if he replicates the production he's had so far in the second half of the season.
