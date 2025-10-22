Geekie scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Geekie has four points this season, and three of those have come in games where the Bruins have lost. The 27-year-old recorded his third goal of the season Tuesday at the 18:29 mark of the third period, but the Panthers would eventually win it thanks to a Carter Verhaeghe goal with 26 seconds left in the game. Geekie has three goals and four total points across eight games this season.