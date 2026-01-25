Geekie scored two power-play goals, including the game-winning tally, placed three shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Geekie played the hero in Saturday's contest with a power-play goal in the second period to tie the contest before he later scored the go-ahead tally just 12 seconds after Fraser Minten leveled the game at three apiece. Overall, the 27-year-old Geekie is up to 28 goals, 47 points, 118 shots on net and 82 hits through 51 games this season. Since a one-game absence for the birth of his son, he has six points and two multi-point efforts in six games. Dating back to Jan. 1, 2025, he is tied for third across the NHL with 53 goals. He has solidified himself as a key piece of the Bruins' offense and should be rostered in nearly all fantasy formats moving forward.