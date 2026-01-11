Geekie (personal) will miss Sunday's game against the Penguins, Bruins insider Joe McDonald reports.

Geekie left Saturday's game against the Rangers early to attend to a family matter, and it appears he won't make it back in time to be in the lineup Sunday against the Penguins. The 27-year-old has been one of the league's best goal scorer's this season, potting 25 in 45 games this season. It will be Geekie's first missed game of the season. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Red Wings.