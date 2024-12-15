Geekie scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Geekie has three goals and two assists over his last five contests. He continues to play alongside David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha at even strength -- that trio combined for three goals and nine points in this win. Geekie has the least scoring upside of the three, but he's holding his own this year with five tallies, six helpers, 51 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-7 rating over 27 contests.