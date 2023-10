Geekie logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Geekie now has a goal and an assist over the last two games. The 25-year-old has played on the second line with the Bruins, and he saw a season-high 18:35 of ice time Sunday. In addition to his two points, he's added eight shots on goal and a plus-5 rating over five appearances.